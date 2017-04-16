Watch a Holley carburetor rebuilt in 3 minutes





Time lapse magic returns from Hemmings, this time involving the teardown of a Holley carburetor.

Before the days of fuel injection, these babies were essential for the proper mix of air and fuel for an internal combustion engine. Therefore, proper rebuilding, and knowing what you're doing, is essential for classic cars.

This particular Holley 4346 carburetor comes from a 396-cubic inch V-8 found in Chevrolet Camaros, Chevelles, and Novas. The four-barrel unit helps the engine produce a healthy 375 horsepower. And in just over three minutes, you can see every bolt, screw, gasket, and more come undone from the carb and put back together. Of course, that's after proper cleaning is done to the carb, ensuring it runs in tip-top shape upon re-installation.

Again, the magic of time lapse technology makes it all look incredibly easy, but simple this task is not. Counting each of the components pulled apart and set aside in the workspace is a vivid reminder that patience is indeed a virtue when it comes to taking complex vehicle components apart.

If this kind of space is your dojo, there's plenty more from where this carburetor teardown comes from. Hemmings has also taken the time to tear down a Chrysler Firepower V-8 engine and a Ford Thunderbird automatic transmission.