Buick Regal GS leaked

Well, what do we have here? It seems more photos of the redesigned Buick Regal GS have leaked.

The latest shots come from Russian website Kolesa and join previous shots that surfaced on Chinese website CarNewsChina in April.

They show the hottest of Regal variants sporting a more aggressive front and rear fascia and appropriate GS badging.

Specifically, there are chrome inlets in the bumper, darker headlamps, more aggressive ground effects, and blade-style, 5-spoke wheels with a peek-a-boo session from red brake calipers. We also get look at the cabin which sports matching red contrast stitching.

Buick Regal GS (Chinese spec) leaked - Image via Kolesa Enlarge Photo

The overall design looks properly sporty, yet still falls in line with Buick's most recent design motifs.

It should be noted that this sedan version of the Regal GS is destined for the Chinese market only. In the United States, we'll get a liftback body style Buick likes to call a Sportback. The Sportback body style will also be the choice for versions of the car sold under the Opel and Holden brands.

According to our latest info, the Regal GS, at least in North American-spec, will be powered by a 3.6-liter V-6 delivering a peak 310 horsepower—a welcome improvement over the 259 hp of the outgoing Regal GS's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. We're also expecting all-wheel drive instead of the outgoing model's front-wheel-drive setup.

Stay tuned as a reveal of the redesigned Buick Regal GS is thought to be imminent.