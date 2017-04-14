Audi Q8 entering production in 2018, Q4 in 2019

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Audi Q8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Audi currently has three new SUVs in the pipeline. They are the Q4, Q8 and e-tron, the latter being an electric offering based on 2015’s e-tron Quattro concept.

Audi in 2016 confirmed that the e-tron will enter production at a plant in Brussels, Belgium in 2018. Note, the e-tron name is yet to be confirmed but has been hinted at by Audi CEO Rupert Stadler.

The automaker has now revealed details on production sites and timelines for its other two SUVs.

The Q8 will also enter production in 2018. Production for this model will take place at a plant in Bratislava, Slovakia. The plant is where Audi builds the related Q7 as well as rolling chassis for other MLB platform-based SUVs. The list includes the Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne and Volkswagen Touareg.

We’ve already published spy shots of prototypes for the Q8. They reveal a vehicle similar in size to the Q7 but with a wider footprint and a much lower roofline. Audi has also previewed the Q8 with a pair of concepts. Potential rivals for this model are the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Production of the Q4 will commence in 2019. The vehicle, which was only confirmed last month, will be built at a plant in Győr, Hungary. The plant is where Audi builds MQB platform-based models like the A3 and TT.

Audi first hinted at the Q4 in 2014 with the TT Offroad concept. The vehicle will likely end up resembling a lower, wider version of the Q3 which Audi will start building at the Győr plant in 2018. The Q3 is currently built at a plant in Martorell, Spain. Potential rivals for the Q4 are the upcoming BMW X2 and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.