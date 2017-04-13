Motor Authority's hits, misses at 2017 New York auto show





2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Enlarge Photo

Automakers deepened their benches at the 2017 New York auto show with a long line of performance and luxury offerings.

Sadly, this year's show lacked big surprises—who couldn't see the 2018 Jeep Trackhawk in the tea leaves? Conversely, this year's show also lacked any big flops—unless you're counting the suspicious no-show of any electrified Land Rover, Range Rover, or Jaguar product.

In the land of equals, some were more equal than others. Here's a short list of what we liked at the show and what we would have liked to see.

Hits

1. 2017 Jeep Trackhawk

Yesterday's news could even see the Jeep Trackhawk coming. The eventual marriage of the Hellcat engine with Jeep's most popular model was a long time coming, and one that we knew would arrive this year at the show. Still, seeing the Trackhawk blitz a dyno on stage and hearing its throaty roar in person excited our editors who couldn't stop drooling over the fastest Jeep ever. Hey, what's the Ram 1500 up to these days?

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

2. 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition

By definition, the 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition is just a variant of a car released last year—and a refresh at that. Nissan didn't show us anything groundbreaking in the GT-R Track Edition, but what we saw was a inch-perfect interpretation of what the GT-R needed now: a middle entry to split the base 565-horsepower Premium and ultra-hard 600-hp Nismo versions of the car. It may be a page out of the Chevy Corvette playbook, but we think it's the right call. And like the Grand Sport, we're betting the Track Edition is just brilliant.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe Enlarge Photo

3. 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63

Mercedes has a good reputation for bringing SUVs with bad intentions into the portfolio and the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 is the latest, meanest yet. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 planted into the snout of the GLC-Class follows a lead that the ML63 and R63 set—big motors stuffed into bizarre bodies. That the GLC63 can run up to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds isn't what impresses us most, it's the rear axle from the E63 sedan planted in back of the GLC63 that should be sublime.

2018 Lincoln Navigator, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

4. 2018 Lincoln Navigator

Editors were mixed on the new flagship SUV's face, but we universally agreed that the 2018 Lincoln Navigator's interior made up for it—and more. The sumptuous confines of the big truck's back seat should be enough to sway many buyers into the Lincoln fold, and the luxury automaker needs to make a big impression to rejuvenate the brand. Did we mention that the new Navigator has a grille big enough for its own area code? That should help make that big impression.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

5. 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

How do you top the Hellcat? Start with the best name for a coupe in the business. An 840-hp street-legal coupe backed by a factory warranty is more exciting to us than Power Wheels to a 5-year-old. It's hard to believe that the Demon is rated to wheelie in stock configuration by nearly 3 feet and to pull nearly 2 g at takeoff. It's even harder to believe that buyers will be fully emotionally matured adults. (Not that there's anything wrong with that.) This is one for the history books, folks.