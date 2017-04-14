BMW 5-Series Li shows off elongated looks ahead of Shanghai debut





BMW is planning to showcase the latest iteration of its long-wheelbase 5-Series developed especially for the Chinese market.

The BMW 5-Series Li has shown face ahead of its official debut on April 19 at the 2017 Shanghai auto show with a 133-millimeter (5.24-inch) long expansion compared to the standard sedan on sale here.

BMW will build the 5-Series Li in collaboration with its Chinese partner Brilliance, and expects the elongated sedan to weigh 286 pounds lighter than its predecessor. Its final curb weight is expected to tip the scales at 3,549 pounds.

Additionally, BMW ups the soundproofing and adds electrically adjustable seats and a panoramic glass roof to the 5-Series Li. And, of course, expect backseat knee and leg room to be superb for Chinese consumers.

Backseat passengers will also be treated to a touchscreen mounted to the center armrest. The same powertrains found in the 5-Series Li's predecessor will be present again, which include two 2.0-liter inline-4 gasoline engines and a 3.0-liter inline-6, all of them turbocharged.

While we're still digesting all the hoopla from the 2017 New York auto show, Shanghai looks to be just as busy. Jeep will show a hybrid concept vehicle, Volkswagen plans to showcase its latest electric SUV concept, and Acura will showcase its very own long-wheelbase TLX sedan.

You can find more coverage and previews of what to expect from the Shanghai auto show at our dedicated hub.