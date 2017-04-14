MG E-Motion is a sporty electric concept debuting in Shanghai





MG E-Motion Concept Shanghai Enlarge Photo

Remember MG? The British brand known for its spritely roadsters has long been out of the Brits' hands as it's been owned by Shanghai, China-based SAIC Motor since 2006.

Since then, we're sad to say, MG's offerings have been a far cry from what the brand was always known for.

Things may be starting to change, however. While the current owners have changed what "MG" actually stands for, from the looks of it, the marque seems to be eying its roots. MG will show its latest creation, the E-Motion concept, at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.

Unlike MG's mainstream MG3 and GS on sale today, the E-Motion boasts swoopy, crisp lines and promises to deliver serious performance from an electric powertrain; MG is claiming 0-62 mph comes in fewer than 4.0 seconds, while total range tops 310 miles.

We're catching whiffs of Mazda and even some Opel Insignia Grand Sport in the front fascia, but that's ultimately not a bad thing. The rear, however, looks to be a fairly original take from MG and SAIC Design.

It's hard to tell from the images provided, but the E-Motion looks to feature a 2+2 layout, though, it appears to have its roof fastened shut in the form of a coupe.

We've heard plenty of rumblings that MG might once again begin developing two-seater roadsters, but the E-Motion may be the closest we'll get.

The brand would not confirm any additional details surrounding the concept vehicle and certainly offered no insight as to whether the lineup would again be graced with a sporty option.

We'll have more details soon as the Shanghai Auto Show opens its doors on April 19. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.