Dodge Viper ACR stars in Pennzoil’s best video yet

Apr 13, 2017
Follow Viknesh

In a few months, production of the Dodge Viper will cease.

Given our affinity for the car, especially in ACR trim, it’s going to be a sad moment the day the last one rolls off the line at the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit. (That day is August 31, 2017 in case you were wondering.)

Pennzoil feels our pain and has come out with a fitting tribute that’s well worth the watch.

The video, “The last Viper,” is the latest in Pennzoil’s series of high-octane driving videos, all directed by the talented Ozan Biron. It involves what we can only presume is a professional driver recovering a stolen Viper from some unsavory types.

The star is a yellow Viper ACR which we get to see  storming through Miami. There are drifts, high-speed runs and even some air. And at the end of the clip, there’s a nod to the next great Dodge: the Challenger SRT Demon.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Audi Sport kicks off US launch with special edition R8 Audi Sport kicks off US launch with special edition R8
Jeep teases a hybrid concept for the 2017 Shanghai auto show Jeep teases a hybrid concept for the 2017 Shanghai auto show
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk video preview 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk video preview
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon video preview 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon video preview
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.