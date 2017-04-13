Porsche 911 GT2 spied, Jeep concept teased, Genesis GV80 revealed: Today’s Car News

Apr 13, 2017
There’s a new generation of the Porsche 911 just around the corner, but before the current model bows out we’ll see an extreme GT2 variant. A prototype has been spotted at the Nürburgring and looks to be almost ready for the big debut.

Jeep will unveil a stylish little SUV concept at next week’s 2017 Shanghai auto show. The concept hints at Jeep’s future design language and powertrain technology.

Another concept making headlines is Genesis’ GV80. Making its debut on Wednesday at the 2017 New York auto show, the GV80 previews a mid-size luxury SUV due within the next two years.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 spy shots and video

Jeep teases a hybrid concept for the 2017 Shanghai auto show

Genesis GV80 concept previews BMW X5-rivaling SUV

Another lawsuit filed over shifter used in Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep models

Audi Sport kicks off US launch with special edition R8

Q: Why is Tesla worth more than GM? A: The sins of Detroit

McLaren, Fernando Alonso partner with Andretti for 2017 Indy 500

Sensing trouble, automakers prepare to bargain with EPA, CARB on emissions

Next Ford Focus ST upping the power?

Dyson walks away from (three) Sakti3 solid-state battery patents

