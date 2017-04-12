2018 Buick Enclave, 2018 Dodge Demon, 2018 Lincoln Navigator: Car News Headlines

News
2018 Buick Enclave, 2018 Dodge Demon, 2018...
21 minutes ago
2018 Buick Enclave Avenir, 2017 New York auto showEnlarge Photo
Buick revealed a redesigned Enclave overnight, or exactly 10 years after the original entered production. The original may be a hard act to follow but the redesigned 3-row SUV ticks all the right boxes. It’s bigger, more powerful and more refined. It also looks a whole lot better.
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is finally here. We won’t spoil the details but can tell you that the Demon is the fastest-accelerating production car in history.
Another major debut this week is a redesigned Lincoln Navigator. The vehicle is bigger and bolder than ever before and the interior looks as luxurious as anything you’ll find in German rivals. Sadly, there’s no V-8 on offer.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 Buick Enclave revealed with luxurious Avenir trim
2018 Dodge Demon delivers 840 horsepower, does 0-60 in 2.3 seconds
2018 Lincoln Navigator debuts at 2017 New York auto show
Tale of two hatches: New 2018 Toyota Sienna and 2018 Toyota Yaris unveiled
Infiniti previews next-gen QX80 with Monograph concept
Lyft ridesharing service, part-owned by GM, said to raise half a billion dollars more
Toyota FT-4X concept is an FJ Cruiser for the urban jungle
Study: Within 15 years, 25 percent of travel will be in shared, electric, self-driving cars
2018 Jaguar F-Type pricing drops to $60,895 with addition of 4-cylinder option
First impressions of Chevy Bolt EV by Nissan Leaf driver
