2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon video preview

Words may fall short here. This is the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, and it's the most ridiculous thing you're going to be able to buy, in the best possible way.

I'm just going to run through some things:

840 horsepower

770 pound-feet of torque

It has one of the most powerful V-8 engines ever produced

Pulls 1.8 g in acceleration

Runs the quarter mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph, and that was certified by the NHRA

It's so fast, the NHRA banned the damn thing

It pulls a wheelie, stock, lifting the front wheels off the ground for 2.92 feet as certified by Guinness World Records

0-30 mph in 1.0 second

0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds

It's the quickest car money can buy

Let all that sink in. Go ahead. We'll wait.

Now that we're done with that, the Demon has a factory three-year/36,000 mile vehicle warranty vehicle warranty and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. That's nutty too.

This isn't just a Hellcat with more boost and a wide-body kit. No sir, there's been a ton of engineering that's gone into developing this thing.

The supercharger is larger than the Hellcat's to the tune of 2.7-liters, and boost has been increased 2.9 psi for a total of 14.5 psi of boost. Redline is now 6,500 rpm, and there's dual-stage fuel pumps to feed the beast. There are three air intake sources, once of which is the largest hood scoop on the planet.

Like the Hellcat, there are two keys. The black key, which you'll never ever use, and the red key. The black key only gives you a measly 500 horsepower, while the red key unlocks the full glory. Throw in 100+ octane gas and buy the optional goodies from Dodge and you'll unleash 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque. Without that stuff the red key still taps 808 horsepower. Wonderful.

Turning isn't a mission in the Demon's life, and we assume the turning radius must be atrocious as it has a square setup of street-legal Nitto NT05R 315/40 drag tires. Yes, there are 315s up front and in the back, so you know, you can swap them when you hit the cords.

It's over 200 pounds lighter than the Hellcat thanks to many things being optional, including the front passenger seat, rear seat, and trunk carpeting. Want those back? It'll cost you $1 a piece.

Pricing hasn't been set and only 3,300 Demons are being built, with 3,000 coming to the U.S. and 300 to Canada. Production starts later this summer and Demons hit the streets this fall.