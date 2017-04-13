2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk video preview

Follow Joel Add to circle



We knew it was coming, you knew it was coming. Now it's here. The Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee has arrived, and it's exactly what you expect.

Let's start with what's important, power. Under the hood the Trackhawk has a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8. It pumps out the same power as the Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcats: 707 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque handled by an 8-speed automatic.

From there, the Trackhawk carves out its own path. Unlike the Hellcats, the hottest Jeep has all-wheel drive. Engineers reinforced everything so the system can handle the stupendous torque. The full-time active transfer case now has forged steel chain sprockets and a wider chain.

The rest of the powertrain's been bolstered as well with a strengthened rear drive shaft and new, stronger rear axle.

Performance specs leapfrog past Grand Cherokee SRTs. Jeep posts a 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.6 seconds. Top speed? A nice, round 180 mph.

To burn off all that speed, Jeep's thrown on a set of two-piece vented 15.75-inch Brembo rotors up front with 6-piston calipers, and 13.78-inch vented rotors in back. From 60 mph it'll stop in just 114 feet.

It rides on 20-inch alloy wheels, and the Trackhawk has 3-season P Zero Scorpion Verde tires, Z-rated 295/45s.

It's still a Jeep, so the Trackhawk needs to tow. It can-up to 7,200 pounds, same as a Grand Cherokee with the optional 5.7-liter Hemi V-8, same as the regular Grand Cherokee SRT.

It's tough to tell the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk from other models. It has quad exhausts out back, some blacked-out accents, and runs without fog lights so those holes can be used for extra cooling.

Jeep isn't talking pricing or fuel economy yet, but the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk takes flight in the fourth quarter of 2017.