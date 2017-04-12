Audi adds a second R8 race car, the R8 LMS GT4





Audi has revealed a second R8-based race car for it's customer racers, the R8 LMS GT4.

Built to worldwide GT4 spec like the Ford Mustang GT4, Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R, and McLaren 570 GT4, among others, this racer is a step down from the R8 LMS GT3 (shown below) that competes in higher levels of competition at the likes of the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The car made its debut on Wednesday at the 2017 New York auto show and is, in fact, Audi's third turnkey customer race car, joining the RS 3 LMS.

Both the R8 GT3 and GT4 share components with the R8 street car, but the GT4 is a bit closer to stock. Audi says the GT3 has 50 percent of its parts in common with the street R8, while the GT4 has 60 percent of the parts in common.

2016 Audi R8 LMS race car and 2017 R8 Enlarge Photo

Among those components is the 5.2-liter V-10 engine. In the GT4 it produces 495 horsepower, but it makes 550 horses in the GT3. Street car buyers can get it with 540 or 610 horsepower.

The GT4 class originated in Europe and in 2017 it will feature more international events in North America, Asia, and Australia, in addition to Europe. “Thirteen racing series in which GT4 models can compete worldwide already exist today worldwide,” said Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann.

The Audi R8 LMS GT4 will run for the first time in competition at the Nürburgring 24 Hours from May 25 to 28, but the car won't be in the final configuration that customers will receive. Audi is currently developing the car before a final homologation level is achieved. Chris Reinke, head of customer racing at Audi Sport, will be preparing production of the race car during the second half of the year, and customers will be able to take delivery before the end of the year.

Audi has not decided if it will sell the R8 LMS GT4 to American customers yet. Pricing also hasn't been announced, but this car should run in the $225,000 to $250,000 range, while the GT3 costs twice that. Buyers will benefit from the parts, service, and support network Audi Sport has built with the R8 LMS GT3 program to help maintain and service their cars.

