2018 Dodge Demon options list include front passenger seat for $1

Follow Joel Add to circle



Dodge has just blown minds with the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, and there's lots to talk about.

The options list for the new 2018 Demon isn't long, but there are some interesting things you won't find on most production vehicles.

For instance, it only comes standard with a driver's seat. That's right, the front passenger seat, and rear seat, are options. Granted, each is only $1, but you won't find that on pretty much any other vehicle's option list.

Another fun one? The trunk carpeting. Of course, this too is only a $1 option.

Why? Two words: weight savings.

Yes, all of these things not being standard is all in the name of lightness. This slicing and dicing of the standard equipment sheet is responsible for the Demon's 200-plus-pound savings over the old Hellcat.

Other options include a 900-watt 19-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, power sunroof, heated and ventilated leather front seats with heated steering wheel (who the hell orders a heated steering wheel on a car that comes with drag radials?), a satin black finish on the hood, or on the hood, roof, and decklid together.

Then there's the Demon Crate with all the go-fast track goodies, and optional Direct Connection powertrain controller.

Our advice? If nothing else, definitely spend $3 and opt for the front passenger seat, rear seat, and trunk carpeting, then just leave it all in your garage. Why? Because you know darn well it'll cost a lot more than that at the Dodge parts counter when you want them someday.

Plus, it's $3. You've probably spent more on your morning coffee at Starbucks.

For full details on the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon be sure to read our preview here.

Dodge will start building Demons later this summer and unleash them upon the world this fall–expect full pricing then. Only 3,300 will be built with 3,000 ending up in the U.S. and 300 in Canada.