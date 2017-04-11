Rick Hendrick paid $250,000 for the first 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Apr 11, 2017

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

The very first 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE has a home—and a familiar one at that. None other than Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and the dealer group that bears his name, purchased the most track-capable Camaro to date.

Of course, owning the first of anything normally doesn't come cheap. Hendrick bid $250,000 to claim the Camaro ZL1 1LE bearing the VIN ending in 001 for his garage of incredible cars during this past weekend's Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach, Florida.

If you missed our past coverage, the Camaro ZL1 1LE is more than just a surname attached. Basically, the car takes aspects from the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28 and fits them to the sixth-generation Camaro's all-star Alpha platform.

The main aspect being Multimatic DSSV (Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve) dampers and incredible aerodynamics to attack any track the driver deems necessary. It also weighs 60 pounds less than a regular Camaro ZL1 coupe. Power still comes from a familiar 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 engine which is supercharged to the tune of 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. That's diverted to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox. Oh, and there are mammoth Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires (305s up front and 325s in the back) to pull up to 1.10 gs.

Hendrick's lump sum of $250,000 is going to a good cause, too. Each and every dollar goes to The United Way charity as most first production General Motors vehicles usually benefit when crossing the Barrett-Jackson auction block.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Q by Aston Martin Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition celebrates British aviation in sensuous style Q by Aston Martin Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition celebrates British aviation in sensuous style
2018 Acura TLX preview 2018 Acura TLX preview
Ford Explorer gets minor updates ahead of impending redesigned model Ford Explorer gets minor updates ahead of impending redesigned model
Rick Hendrick paid $250,000 for the first 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Rick Hendrick paid $250,000 for the first 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.