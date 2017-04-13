Next Ford Focus ST upping the power?

Apr 13, 2017
Follow Jeff

2019 Ford Focus spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Ford Focus spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

There are a few rumors swirling about with regards to the next-generation Ford Focus.

Specifically, these pertain to the more hot-blooded ST variant and what sort of mill might make its way under the hood of this Blue Oval-brand hot hatch.

In the current car, we're used to the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4. It's good for 252 horsepower and an enjoyable driving experience. Coming soon though, we may make due with a smaller mill... and this could be a good thing.

According to Autocar, Ford is looking to downsize the 2.0-liter by replacing it with an engine displacing just 1.5 liters in the next ST. The bits that force the induction would be upgraded so that a twin-scroll turbocharger would be employed and this would reportedly lead to an increase in horsepower over the current ST.

It seems that we could jump from 252 up to around 275 horsepower, if the report is accurate. This should tide us over until a new Focus RS arrives on the scene.

And along with the gain in power, you'd also be getting a potentially lighter and more fuel efficient engine, mind you. That's a healthy change for an already fun car.

More changes could potentially include a more premium looking (and feeling) interior coupled with a handful of fit and finish upgrades both inside and out. This refreshed Focus could be arriving as soon as the 2019 model year.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Audi Sport kicks off US launch with special edition R8 Audi Sport kicks off US launch with special edition R8
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk video preview 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk video preview
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon video preview 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon video preview
Jeep teases a hybrid concept for the 2017 Shanghai auto show Jeep teases a hybrid concept for the 2017 Shanghai auto show
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.