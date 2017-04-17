Lebanon Ford will sell you a 550-hp 4-cyl Mustang for $32,995





Lebanon Ford 550 HP Mustang Ecoboost Enlarge Photo

Lebanon Ford, the Ohio-based dealership responsible for some of the best bang-for-your-buck Mustang modifications, is back again. This time, Lebanon Ford Performance has tackled the Mustang EcoBoost, and it has quite the proposal for pony car fans.

For $32,995, Lebanon Ford will massage 550 horsepower from the 2.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. The car is called the LFP 550 and it includes the base price of a Mustang EcoBoost ($27,095) with a manual transmission, plus all necessary modifications. Five hundred and fifty horses for the price of a bone-stock Mustang GT and the power of a GT350 isn't a bad value proposition, folks. In fact, it's downright impressive. LFP says with the demise of the Mustang's V-6 engine, it needed to fill the void left for those not seeking a V-8-powered pony car. A giant turbo sure is one way to do it.

Said turbo comes in the form of a single 7670 EFR Turbocharger Kit from Borg-Warner, which is refined and cleaned up with a Cobb Accessport and a custom tune from VMP Performance. Supposedly, 550 hp is a conservative figure when all is said and done. LFP adds an upgraded intercooler and an oil catch can for good measure. Although this is totally doable with a base Mustang EcoBoost, LFP recommends opting for the $1,995 EcoBoost Performance package, which is only offered on the $32,890 EcoBoost Premium model. This package adds other go-fast goodies such as a limited-slip rear axle, larger 19-inch wheels, larger brakes, revised suspension tuning, and additional cooling. With its modifications, LFP claims a quarter-mile time of 11.2 seconds isn't far-fetched with a set of dedicated drag radials.

Have you already purchased a Mustang EcoBoost? No problem, says LFP. The little Ohio Ford store will happily take in a previously purchased Mustang EcoBoost and work its magic for a standalone package price of $7,699, still achieving the 550-hp figure.

Now we have three bargain performance machines from LFP. LFP 550 joins the 727-hp Mustang GT LFP 727 and the 1,200-hp twin-turbo LFP Hellion. The latter costs just $45,499 for a four-digit power figure. Crazy? You bet. Awesome? No doubt.