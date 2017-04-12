Nissan Rogue Dogue Project is one for the dogs

Apr 12, 2017

Nissan Rogue Dogue Project

Nissan isn't only concerned about hauling human passengers from point A to B, it wants man's best friend to be just as safe and secure when traveling the open road.

That's more than apparent with the debut of the purpose-built, dog-friendly Nissan Rogue Dogue project, which made its debut on Wednesday at the 2017 New York auto show.

The Rogue Dogue came to fruition after a survey of dog owners revealed a serious lack of accommodations for furry friends. So, Nissan tapped Dennis McCarthy, the same man responsible for building the wild machines for the "Fast and the Furious" franchise, to outfit a 2017 Rogue with the right stuff to make dog owners dig the SUV. No NOS tanks to be found here.

Nissan Rogue Dogue Project

Nissan Rogue Dogue Project

Nissan Rogue Dogue Project

Nissan Rogue Dogue Project

Nissan Rogue Dogue Project

Nissan Rogue Dogue Project

Instead, there's a host of modifications present regarding the Rogue Dogue, but notably, the aforementioned survey found a built-in clip harness, non-spill water dispenser, and a slide-away dog ramp as the most wanted features. In turn, McCarthy and Nissan teamed up and all three come to life in the Rogue Dogue.

Other pet-friendly modifications include a dog shower with 10-gallon pressurized water reserve, integrated dog drying system, removable pet partition, and rear facing passive side view mirror cameras, ensuring every grin and tail wag is captured by the driver.

For more from the N.Y. auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

