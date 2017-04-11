First customer McLaren 720S roars off the assembly line

Apr 11, 2017
First McLaren 720S rolls off the production line

First McLaren 720S rolls off the production line

Dear people with deep pockets, your new British super machine is ready for you. McLaren have entered a new realm with the introduction of the 720S, which is now in production at the automaker's plant in Woking.

This marks the start of the second generation for the automaker's Super Series of cars. And sadly that means we have to say good-bye to the 12C/650S and 675LT because the new hotness is here to take over.

The 720S also marks McLaren moving on from the 3.8-liter V-8 that has ruled the roost for a few years now. In its place we find a 4.0-liter V-8 that also benefits from a pair of turbochargers; it provides the new supercar with 710 horsepower. It's enough oomph to see this impressive beast blast from 0-60 mph in under 3.0 seconds.

Keep that accelerator pressed and you'll read 124 mph on the speedometer in just 7.8 seconds. If you have enough room, and a clear disregard for speed limits, then you'll wind up topping the 720S out once the speedo reads 212 mph.

Starting back in 2011, McLaren began selling cars as parts of its Super Series line. Fast forward a number of years and the automaker has built and sold over 7,000 examples of that series. With the launch of the 720S, that number will only continue to grow.

