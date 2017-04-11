2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport and Z06 get Carbon 65 Edition

Apr 11, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Carbon 65 Edition

Chevrolet will unveil a new addition to its Corvette range on Wednesday at the 2017 New York auto show, but it isn’t the supposed ZR1 model or mid-engine C8 that we’re eagerly anticipating. Rather, it’s a new special-edition model available for the 2018 model year in either Grand Sport or Z06 guises.

The special-edition Corvette is called the Carbon 65 Edition, and the “65” in the name signifies next year’s 65th anniversary of the start of production of the original Corvette. In case you were wondering, the first Corvettes rolled off the line at a plant in Flint, Michigan on June 30, 1953.

Chevrolet will build just 650 cars for worldwide sale. You can identify the cars by their “Carbon 65” graphics as well as their visible carbon fiber accents such as on the rear spoiler, rear ducts, side skirts, and wheel center caps. In the cabin you’ll find a carbon fiber steering wheel, sport seats, and black suede with contrasting blue stitching for much of the trim.

No mechanical changes are made so the Gran Sport version continues with a 6.2-liter V-8 good for 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque and the Z06 version with a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 good for 650 hp and 650 lb-ft.

The Carbon 65 Edition adds a $15,000 premium, and on the Grand Sport it can only be ordered with 3LT trim and on the Z06 with 3LZ trim. It will be available this summer.

For more N.Y. auto show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Carbon 65 Edition
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Lincoln Navigator teased ahead of 2017 New York auto show 2018 Lincoln Navigator teased ahead of 2017 New York auto show
Nissan attacks the trails with tracks-wearing Rogue Warrior Nissan attacks the trails with tracks-wearing Rogue Warrior
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport and Z06 get Carbon 65 Edition 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport and Z06 get Carbon 65 Edition
2018 Lexus LS gets F-Sport and handling packages 2018 Lexus LS gets F-Sport and handling packages
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.