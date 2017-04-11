2018 Lincoln Navigator, 2018 Lexus LS F-Sport, 2018 VW Golf: Today’s Car News

News
Here’s why you shouldn’t skimp on tires Car Tech
2018 Lexus LS gets F-Sport and handling packages Auto Shows
2018 Lexus LS 500 F-SportEnlarge Photo
It’s the eve of the 2017 New York auto show and Lincoln has just dropped a teaser for what’s most likely the production version of its next Navigator. The vehicle depicted in the teaser resembles the Navigator concept rolled out one year ago but there are some key changes visible.
Lexus’ latest LS flagship sedan has just received its F-Sport package. This time around, there’s also a handling package to further sharpen things.
Volkswagen’s Golf has been updated for the 2018 model year. Sadly, there’s no extra power available.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 Lincoln Navigator teased ahead of 2017 New York auto show
2018 Lexus LS gets F-Sport and handling packages
2018 VW Golf lineup nipped, tucked, tech'd
Ram is nipping at Chevrolet Silverado sales (but the Ford F-Series is still king)
2018 BMW 1-Series Hatchback spy shots
2017 Chevy Bolt EV electric car: first national lease deal starts at $329 monthly
Nissan attacks the trails with tracks-wearing Rogue Warrior
Nissan Rogue is selling like hotcakes. Cars, not so much.
VLF Force 1 V10 Roadster revealed in latest teasers
All-electric Bollinger heavy truck chassis revealed, July 27 debut to follow
