2018 Lincoln Navigator, 2018 Lexus LS F-Sport, 2018 VW Golf: Today’s Car News

2018 Lexus LS 500 F-Sport Enlarge Photo

It’s the eve of the 2017 New York auto show and Lincoln has just dropped a teaser for what’s most likely the production version of its next Navigator. The vehicle depicted in the teaser resembles the Navigator concept rolled out one year ago but there are some key changes visible.

Lexus’ latest LS flagship sedan has just received its F-Sport package. This time around, there’s also a handling package to further sharpen things.

Volkswagen’s Golf has been updated for the 2018 model year. Sadly, there’s no extra power available.

2018 Lincoln Navigator teased ahead of 2017 New York auto show

2018 Lexus LS gets F-Sport and handling packages

2018 VW Golf lineup nipped, tucked, tech'd

Ram is nipping at Chevrolet Silverado sales (but the Ford F-Series is still king)

2018 BMW 1-Series Hatchback spy shots

2017 Chevy Bolt EV electric car: first national lease deal starts at $329 monthly

Nissan attacks the trails with tracks-wearing Rogue Warrior

Nissan Rogue is selling like hotcakes. Cars, not so much.

VLF Force 1 V10 Roadster revealed in latest teasers

All-electric Bollinger heavy truck chassis revealed, July 27 debut to follow