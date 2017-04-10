Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, AMG GT vs SLS AMG, Acura MDX Sport Hybrid: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Enlarge Photo

It’s been the subject of rumors for years, but on Sunday Jeep finally revealed the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. This is the version of the Grand Cherokee powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 known as the Hellcat. Sadly, it might only be around for one year.

The Mercedes-AMG GT and SLS AMG are completely different animals, but the two share some things in common. We recently sat down with Axel Wolleson, overall vehicle development engineer for AMG, to find out what’s the same and what isn’t.

The MDX gains Acura’s Sport Hybrid Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive technology for the 2017 model year. This is similar technology to what’s found in the NSX as well as Porsche’s 918 Spyder. Find out what it’s like when fitted to the MDX in our latest first drive review.

Hellcat-powered 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk arrives with 707 horsepower

How the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG evolved into the Mercedes-AMG GT

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD first drive review

2018 Volkswagen Atlas first drive review: super-sized

2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport first drive review: the sporty choice...for now

2017 Kia Optima Hybrid: gas mileage review of mid-size sedan

Fittipaldi outlines US plans for new supercar marque

Hyundai, Kia recall 1.2 million vehicles to prevent premature engine failure

2017 New York auto show preview

Tesla Model 3 caught on video during daylight testing