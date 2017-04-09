2017 New York auto show preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The doors to the 2017 New York auto show open on Wednesday, April 12, and it’s where we’ll get up close and personal with a number of highly-anticipated machines.

According to organizers, almost 1,000 cars and trucks will be on display this year. There’ll be everything from high-powered muscle to zero-emission fuel cells.

Below you’ll find our hand-picked list of some of the vehicles that we know are coming, and you can bet there’ll be plenty of surprises too. To stay on top of it all, the latest information can be found at our dedicated hub or on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: The new Dodge muscle car is destined to be the star of the show. Dodge has been teasing the reveal of the Demon for the past four months and in just a couple of days we’ll finally see the covers come off. The Demon is an uprated, wide-body Challenger even more extreme than the Hellcat. Expect more power, less weight and loads more grip.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Enlarge Photo

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: Forget the Porsche Cayenne Turbo. Forget the Mercedes-AMG G65. The world’s most powerful SUV is a Jeep. Yes, the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 known as the Hellcat has been dropped into the engine bay of the Grand Cherokee, and the best part is that it retains its full 707-horsepower rating. The result is an SUV that will sprint to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds or less and pass the quarter mile in the 11s.

All three versions of Honda Clarity teased (Plug-In Hybrid, Fuel Cell, EV) before 2017 NY auto show Enlarge Photo

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and Electric: The show isn’t only about about gas-swilling, high-horsepower dream machines. Honda will add plug-in hybrid and pure electric versions of its Clarity eco-sedan. Currently, there’s only a hydrogen fuel cell version. The plug-in hybrid will be able to drive 40 miles before a small internal combustion engine needs to kick in. It’s unclear what range the electric version will have, though we’ve heard it might be less than 100 miles.

Teaser for 2018 Buick Enclave debuting at 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

2018 Buick Enclave: The Enclave is the vehicle that kicked off Buick’s renaissance 10 years ago, and despite its age the sales are still brimming. It’s a vehicle General Motors can’t afford to muck up, so it will be interesting to see what the automaker has in store for the Enclave’s redesign. Don't expect the recipe to change much. We know the redesigned model will maintain a standard V-6, but this time around it will offer buyers flush with cash an extra-luxurious Avenir trim.

2018 Buick Regal TourX Enlarge Photo

2018 Buick Regal Sportback and TourX: Another redesigned Buick premiering in N.Y. will be the 2018 Regal. It’s due to hit showrooms soon, though this time around there won’t be a regular notchback sedan. Instead, there will be a fastback sedan called the Regal Sportback and a rugged wagon called the Regal TourX. So far GM has only announced a 250-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4, though we’ve heard that a V-6 might end up in sporty GS trim.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe Enlarge Photo

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe: Mercedes-AMG is entering the high-performance small SUV segment with its new GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe models. The segment is currently the exclusive domain of the Porsche Macan Turbo but there will be many more rivals arriving on the scene in the not too distant future. The AMGs will be among the most potent thanks to their standard twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engines.

2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe Enlarge Photo

2017 Honda Civic Si and Civic Si Coupe: Those in the market for affordable performance can look forward to a new generation of the Civic Si. The car will be available in coupe and sedan form and come with a turbocharged engine straight from the factory. Despite the addition of a turbocharger, the peak power of 205 hp matches the power of the car’s naturally-aspirated predecessor. However, the peak is said to arrive lower in the rev range now. And the same is true for the torque figure.

Hit the next page to learn about more cars appearing at the N.Y. auto show