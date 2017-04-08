2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C, 2018 Audi S5, Trump's 'Beast' limo: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Enlarge Photo

This week we drove the Mercedes-AMG GT C, in open-top Roadster form. While we’re yet to sample the ballistic GT R, we feel the GT C is probably the sweet spot in AMG’s GT sports car range. It’s a seriously impressive machine. Porsche should be worried.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe Enlarge Photo

Another AMG in the headlines this week is the GLC63. There’s both the standard GLC63 and more dynamically styled GLC63 Coupe, and regardless of which you get there’s a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 under the hood. It’s a breath of fresh air in an age of engine downsizing and emissions regs.

2018 Audi S4/S5 First Drive Enlarge Photo

Audi’s newest A5 is impressive in standard guise, but it really comes alive in S5 form. Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 that dishes up 354 horsepower, though sadly it can only be had with an automatic transmission. In case you find living with a coupe too hard to bear, the same mechanical package is available in an S4 sedan.

2018 Buick Regal TourX Enlarge Photo

A redesigned Buick Regal will be hitting showrooms soon, though this time around there won’t be a regular notchback sedan. Instead, there will be a fastback sedan called the Regal Sportback and a rugged wagon called the Regal TourX.

New ‘Beast’ Cadillac limousine for President Trump spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

No, this isn’t Cadillac’s oft-rumored flagship sedan. It’s the new “Beast” presidential limousine for Donald Trump. General Motors is developing the vehicle, and though it’s shaped like a sedan there’s a medium-duty truck platform under the armored skin.

2017 Honda Civic Si Enlarge Photo

Those in the market for affordable performance can look forward to a new generation of the Civic Si. The car has been revealed in coupe and sedan form and comes with a turbocharged engine straight from the factory. Tuners will be celebrating.

Nissan GT-R Police Pursuit Enlarge Photo

Speeders beware. The Nissan GT-R has just signed up for police duty, albeit only for the fictional Skyline Metro Police Department.

Hennessey The Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Enlarge Photo

Just before Dodge gives the world the Demon, Hennessey Performance has given us The Exorcist: a 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that's surely worthy of the fantastic name.