New Infiniti QX80 is nearing its time to shine at New York auto show





Infiniti QX80 Monograph Enlarge Photo

Gone is the idea that a luxury brand's flagship for design and tech must be a sedan. Infiniti's full-gainer into the design deep-end with its QX80 Monograph should be proof enough of that.

The full-sizer from Infiniti is overdue for a redesign, so the teaser image released Friday should be a hint of things to come. It follows an earlier tease, and borrows looks from last year's Infiniti QX Sport Inspiration concept.

According to the automaker, what we see above is an exterior design study—Infiniti's words, not ours—for the QX80 and could be a harbinger for other Infiniti SUVs. We see signature headlight elements, lower body styling, and some grille work in the future for coming Infiniti SUVs. (We'll take a flyer that the slim mirrors, ginormous wheels, and shaved handles don't make it into production.)

What's unclear is if the whole floating roof will make it into the QX80. Given the current design trends among other SUVs it'd be hard to imagine that Infiniti would skip the look—but the blacked-out windshield pillars would be a bold, bold flavor from Infiniti.

Given that it's an exterior design study, Infiniti is quiet on details including powertrain, dimensions, or what kind of holographic infotainment system to expect in this concept. The 5.6-liter V-8 currently planted in the QX80 has been given a new lease on life, thanks to the Nissan Titan XD, so seeing a V-8-powered next-gen QX80 isn't out of the realm of possibilities.

We know that it will appear at the New York auto show next week, and that more information about the concept will come out then. For more coverage of the New York auto show, head over to our dedicated hub.