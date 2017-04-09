Prepare your ears for 25 minutes of Pagani aural bliss

Follow Jeff Add to circle



If you had to pick a better sounding car and we only gave you two choices, do you think you could easily make the right choice?

What if those two cars are the Pagani Zonda and the Pagani Hyuara? Well, we're proposing that challenge but we've got some help for you. The video you see above? It has 25 minutes of pure Pagani aural bliss. This includes start-ups, fly-bys, and some revving here and there.

Both are powered by AMG-sourced V-12 engines, but one uses a pair of turbos while the other screams through its naturally-aspirated engine. One wails while the other yells, yet both present power, performance, and amazing otherworldly style.

Each is a rare beast owned by a discerning client who wants a piece of unreal automotive art. Still, one of them sounds better than the other. They both sound great, but there's still a winner here. Have you made your choice yet? Let me help stir the pot and move this conversation along.

The answer is the Zonda.