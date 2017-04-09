Prepare your ears for 25 minutes of Pagani aural bliss

Apr 9, 2017
Follow Jeff

If you had to pick a better sounding car and we only gave you two choices, do you think you could easily make the right choice?

What if those two cars are the Pagani Zonda and the Pagani Hyuara? Well, we're proposing that challenge but we've got some help for you. The video you see above? It has 25 minutes of pure Pagani aural bliss. This includes start-ups, fly-bys, and some revving here and there.

Both are powered by AMG-sourced V-12 engines, but one uses a pair of turbos while the other screams through its naturally-aspirated engine. One wails while the other yells, yet both present power, performance, and amazing otherworldly style.

Each is a rare beast owned by a discerning client who wants a piece of unreal automotive art. Still, one of them sounds better than the other. They both sound great, but there's still a winner here. Have you made your choice yet? Let me help stir the pot and move this conversation along.

The answer is the Zonda.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Hellcat-powered 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk arrives with 707 horsepower Hellcat-powered 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk arrives with 707 horsepower
2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD first drive review 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD first drive review
Buick may have accidentally confirmed V-6 power for next Regal GS Buick may have accidentally confirmed V-6 power for next Regal GS
2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport first drive review: the sporty choice...for now 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport first drive review: the sporty choice...for now
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.