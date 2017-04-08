'A Winter's Tale' provides the snowy Miura hoonage you crave

Follow Jeff Add to circle



It takes a lot for a video on the Internet to wow us these days.

Today is one of those days, thanks to the creators of "A Winter's Tale." It's the story of a particular Lamborghini Miura and its owner who gets the fact that a car is meant to be driven.

The tale is told by a grandfather to his grandson, but that grandfather happens to be Enzo Moruzzi. This man was responsible for decades of delivering Lamborghinis to VIP customers, including the Shah of Iran. Back in the day, the Shah decided to fit his Miura with snow tires so he could drive it throughout the year, even when it snowed. It's the setting in which we find the video really start to shine.

We'll be honest here... we thought the video started a bit slowly. Soon though, there are some beautiful shots of the car driving slowly through a snowy landscape. Then at the 3:27 mark, the video transports you through time and space. The music, the driving, and the footage itself makes you feel like you're back in the day when the Shah himself was piloting this beautiful machine.

Snowy drifts are held as the car dashes past the camera and the orange hue stands out as a magnificent ode to defiance against the white world in which it runs. The driving is great, just as the camera shots capturing the experience are equally wonderful. This is a beautifully shot piece, and it's one that is worthy of your time today.