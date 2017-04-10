Jay Leno drives a car he's never heard of before

Apr 10, 2017
Follow Jeff

You've never driven one. You probably haven't seen one at your local Cars and Coffee. You'll probably never pass one in traffic. We're talking about a Hongqi.

Hongqi is a Chinese luxury brand established in 1958, making it the country's oldest automotive marque. The cars were produced for high-ranking heads of state and the name literally translates to "red flag," which isn't an indication of its build quality but a direct nod to the communist rule of the country in which the cars were built.

Today, Hongqi is part of state-owned automaker FAW, and its current lineup is made up of a handful of sedans. In the latest video from Jay Leno's Garage, we learn about one of Hongqi's older models, a 1978 CA770. This specific model was launched in 1963 and was built all the way through 1980, and its sole engine throughout that period was a V-8 that delivered around 200 horsepower.

Jay is a bit stumped with this one, but he makes some great observations. First off, the styling seems to be a blend of American and Russian design elements. That engine seems similar to the Y-Block built en masse by Ford until the Blue Oval moved on to the FE. This specific car lived an interesting life as a hotel car that shuttled a Cambodian king around Beijing after he was brought there for protection by Chairman Mao.

It's an interesting visual walkthrough of a car that clearly leaves Leno a bit perplexed but also fascinated.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD first drive review 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD first drive review
How the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG evolved into the Mercedes-AMG GT How the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG evolved into the Mercedes-AMG GT
Hellcat-powered 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk arrives with 707 horsepower Hellcat-powered 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk arrives with 707 horsepower
Buick may have accidentally confirmed V-6 power for next Regal GS Buick may have accidentally confirmed V-6 power for next Regal GS
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.