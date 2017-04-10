Jay Leno drives a car he's never heard of before

Follow Jeff Add to circle



You've never driven one. You probably haven't seen one at your local Cars and Coffee. You'll probably never pass one in traffic. We're talking about a Hongqi.

Hongqi is a Chinese luxury brand established in 1958, making it the country's oldest automotive marque. The cars were produced for high-ranking heads of state and the name literally translates to "red flag," which isn't an indication of its build quality but a direct nod to the communist rule of the country in which the cars were built.

Today, Hongqi is part of state-owned automaker FAW, and its current lineup is made up of a handful of sedans. In the latest video from Jay Leno's Garage, we learn about one of Hongqi's older models, a 1978 CA770. This specific model was launched in 1963 and was built all the way through 1980, and its sole engine throughout that period was a V-8 that delivered around 200 horsepower.

Jay is a bit stumped with this one, but he makes some great observations. First off, the styling seems to be a blend of American and Russian design elements. That engine seems similar to the Y-Block built en masse by Ford until the Blue Oval moved on to the FE. This specific car lived an interesting life as a hotel car that shuttled a Cambodian king around Beijing after he was brought there for protection by Chairman Mao.

It's an interesting visual walkthrough of a car that clearly leaves Leno a bit perplexed but also fascinated.