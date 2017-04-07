Buick may have accidentally confirmed V-6 power for next Regal GS





For those hoping for a 2018 Buick Regal with its engine cylinders arranged in a 'V' formation, it seems the brand will oblige with the next hopped-up GS variant. While the recently revealed 2018 Buick Regal Sportback and Regal TourX will arrive with 4-cylinder power only, the brand has apparently slipped up and confirmed the next Regal GS will have a 3.6-liter V-6 engine.

The Truth About Cars reports the slip up was published two days ago on the official Buick Canada website. A snippet from the site reads as follows:

"Engineered to make getting there all the fun, the all-new Regal’s excellent driving performance is something to be experienced with available new powertrain and AWD system (3.6L V6 on GS and Twin Clutch AWD)."

Although the description regarding the Regal GS and its proposed 3.6-liter V-6 engine have since been removed from the site, the evidence remains cached in a Google search page description.

Should the next Regal GS feature the 3.6-liter V-6 as described, it will more than likely take the form of General Motors' LGX generation of V-6. The LGX V-6 is found under the hood of a multitude of GM vehicles, including the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro. Chevrolet has massaged 335 horsepower from the engine in Camaro 1LE form. It's also worth noting the Buick Regal's corporate cousin, the 2018 Holden Commodore, has already been confirmed to receive this V-6 engine as a range-topping variant for Australian buyers. The current Regal GS features a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder unit making 259 horsepower.

Buick's revamped 2018 Regal lineup, which drops the four-door sedan altogether, is said to be arriving in late fall, which gives the brand plenty of time to dish out further details on what's to come from its hottest of Regal. We're interested in what it will do with the suspension to make this hatchback and possibly even the wagon handle better, too.