Here’s one last teasing look at the Demon before its big reveal

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Dodge is almost ready to unleash its 2018 Challenger SRT Demon upon the world, but before that happens the American muscle car brand wants to give us one last teasing look at the beast.

The final video before the April 11 reveal combines a number of past teaser clips and gives us a taste of what it will be like setting up the car for the drag strip using parts from its included crate of goodies.

In case you’ve been living under the rock for the past four months, the Demon is an uprated, wide-body Challenger even more extreme than the Hellcat. But unlike the Hellcat, which has been designed as a good all-rounder, the Demon’s main mission is posting crazy quarter mile times.

To do so, it will be coming with a more powerful version of the Hellcat’s supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, with early estimates at 757 horsepower on pump gas and something closer to 1,000 hp on high-octane race fuel. Also helping boost the power will be some mods to enable betting breathing.

And so the Demon doesn't fry the drivetrain, there will be a number of protective mods between the engine and the contact patch of the tires. The Demon will also be significantly lighter than the Hellcat and feature a much wider footprint; we’re talking about custom 315/40-size Nitto NT05R tires at each corner.

As mentioned above, the Demon will be unleashed on April 11. It makes its formal debut the following day at the 2017 New York auto show. You can view all of our past coverage on the car at this link. You can also visit the website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com to view a countdown to the live reveal. And for more coverage on the N.Y. auto show, head to our dedicated hub.