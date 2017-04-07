Aston Martin DBX teased, Audi RS 3 priced, Honda Civic Si revealed: Today’s Car News

Apr 7, 2017
2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe

2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe

Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin in 2019 will add an SUV to its ranks. The vehicle was previewed in concept form in 2015 and this week we finally got our first taste of the production model.

Audi Sport’s newest model is an RS 3 sport sedan. While more powerful than rivals like the BMW M2 and Mercedes-AMG CLA45, the RS 3 is also more expensive.

Those in the market for affordable performance can look forward to a new generation of the Civic Si. The car has been revealed in coupe and sedan form and comes with a turbocharged engine straight from the factory. It’s just begging for some performance upgrades.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Aston Martin teases production DBX SUV

2018 Audi RS 3 priced from $55,875

2017 Honda Civic Si and Civic Si Coupe revealed with 205 horsepower

Auto insurers charging higher premiums in minority neighborhoods?

Ford planned to race the Mustang at Le Mans, before deciding on the GT

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel first drive review

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will automatically brake for bends and intersections

2017 Honda Clarity review

Qoros taps Koenigsegg again for electric sport sedan concept

Four of 10 drivers globally would consider an electric car

