2018 Audi S4/S5, 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R, Hennessey Exorcist: The Week In Reverse

Hennessey The Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Enlarge Photo

We drove the 2018 Audi S4 and S5; Mercedes-AMG priced the 2018 GT R; and Hennessey gave the world The Exorcist. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

There's a new president in the United States, and that means it's time for a new presidential set of wheels. Once again nicknamed "The Beast," the new presidential limo will sport the Cadillac logo but continue to be a medium-duty truck under the skin.

We slid behind the wheel of the new 2018 Audi S4 and S5. While you'll have to read our first drive report and watch our video for the full details, we can tell you this: they definitely play the middle.

Just before Dodge gives the world the Demon, Hennessey Performance has given us The Exorcist: a 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that's surely worthy of the fantastic name.

Mercedes-AMG priced the new GT R from $157,995. Of course, for that money you get 577 horsepower, looks that could kill, and the rear-wheel-drive production car Nürburgring lap record.

Nissan tricked out a GT-R as a police car, and dubbed it the GT-R Police Pursuit. We prefer to call it Copzilla, though.