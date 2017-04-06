2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R will set well-heeled buyers back $157,995

Apr 6, 2017

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R

At $157,995, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R is the newest ferocious car you can buy with a three-pointed star festooned to its snout.

The German automaker announced pricing for the car in America on Thursday, which includes a mandatory $995 destination charge. All in, that puts it $12,000 above the GT C, but on parity with the GT C Roadster that we recently drove.

For that cash, GT R buyers get a 577-horsepower version of the AMG GT's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that drops the sports car's 0-60 mph sprint to just 3.5 seconds and a 198 mph top speed. The GT R isn't just about going fast, though. Instead, it's the most dedicated track-focused version of the Porsche 911-fighting AMG GT yet.

DON'T MISS: 9 Things you must know about the 2018 AMG GT R

The GT R boasts a wider track, custom lightweight suspension bits that hold together a coil-over setup with adaptive dampers. There's even a "Sport" mode aimed at endurance tracks like Germany's Nürburgring, or "Sport Plus" for modern, flat, Grand Prix tracks like Hockenheim.

Needless to say, the mean, green GT R (offered in an exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paint scheme) will be more at home clipping apexes on a closed course than it will be attracting crowds at your local Cars and Coffee (although it will probably do that quite well, too).

The Mercedes-AMG GT R goes on sale this summer in dealers nationwide along with the rest of the 2018 GT lineup (with the limited-run AMG GT C Edition 50 following in the fall).

