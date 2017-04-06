The 2018 Ford Expedition just became a cop car





2018 Ford Expedition Pursuit Enlarge Photo

Americans will have a new set of headlights to watch for in their rearview mirrors now that Ford has announced that its largest SUV offering, the 2018 Expedition, has been tapped for police duty. Officially titled the 2018 Expedition Special Service Vehicle, Ford thinks police forces will find much to love from the new aluminum-bodied SUV, which offers a generous amount of space for cargo and various patrolling tools.

The offering comes at a time when forces across the country are switching to crossovers and SUVs for the added utility provided compared to a traditional police cruiser. The Expedition Special Service Vehicle comes equipped to handle utility duties in spades. The regular 40/20/40 front seats are replaced with 40/blank/40 seats, allowing police departments to customize the added up-front space to their liking. The rear seats are also swapped out for a vinyl bench, and vinyl flooring replaces traditional carpeting for easy cleaning.

Putting a patrol shoe into the accelerator will reveal Ford's latest 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine paired with the automaker's new 10-speed automatic transmission. To the joy of officers, the gear selector is mounted on the steering column—again, to free up floor space. Start-stop technology is also present to aid in efficiency. Ford has added an electronic limited-slip differential as well, while a high-output 240-amp alternator replaces the stock unit to meet the demands faced with excessive idling.

But, wait, there's more.

2018 Ford F-150 Pursuit Enlarge Photo

A Ford F-150 Special Service Vehicle full-size pickup truck will join the Expedition as another potential addition to police fleets. Available with a 5.0-liter V-8 or the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 found in the Expedition SSV, the F-150 SSV may not offer the most practical solution for police, but it fills a niche where towing capability is necessary. Fleets may also order the F-150 SSV in SuperCrew and SuperCab configurations, with either 4x4 or 4x2 drivetrains.

The Expedition SSV challenges a longtime favorite in the police patrol vehicle space: the Chevrolet Tahoe PPV, which earned its lights in 2015. Unlike the Expedition, the Tahoe comes with a good 'ol fashioned 5.3-liter V-8 engine under the hood. Neither, of course, are as utterly outrageous as Nissan's GT-R Police Pursuit. Thankfully, the GT-R is just for show, or lawbreaking speed demons would have a real problem on their hands.