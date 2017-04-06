Meet the cars of 'Fast and Furious 8'

Follow Joel Add to circle



You've likely seen the trailer for the eighth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious, and soon you'll be able to say you've seen the movie itself. Now we get to meet the cars that have roles in the movie.

The guys from Might Car Mods were invited to L.A. to Dennis McCarthy's shop to check out the cars from Furious 7, and they were invited once again to come back and check out the insane vehicles from The Fate of the Furious.

McCarthy is with California's Vehicle Effect, the company in charge of creating all the vehicles used in the Fast and Furious.

We learn that four Subaru BRZs were created for The Fate of the Furious and 75 percent of them survived the filming. McCarthy tells us that normally only about 25 percent of vehicles survive Fast and Furious filming, making the Subaru BRZ a resilient little car.

Then there's the latest iteration of Dom's Dodge Charger, and it's wicked. With all-wheel drive, an 18-inch wide tire, and really quick steering ratio, it's a sideways drift machine with 41 degrees of steering angle with CV axles.

As with Furious 7, Dom's new Charger is once again McCarthy's favorite car of the movie. What's more, he claims it to be his favorite car ever.

Let's not forget the damage these Fast and Furious movies bring. Recently we learned the entire franchise has caused approximately $523,222,275 in rear-world damage.

Fate of the Furious will hit theaters nationwide on April 14.