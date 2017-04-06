Want a Chiron fast? Pay an extra million to grab an early build slot

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Bugatti Chiron first drive Enlarge Photo

Hey you there. Yes you, you person of means and the ability to buy the fancier things in life. Do you want a Bugatti Chiron?

Well, even if you have the $2.4 million euros (approximately $2.6 million) required to buy one, you're going to need to wait some time. Bugatti can only crank out 70 cars per year and half of the 500 build slots are already taken. So if you tell Bugatti to take your money today, you're going to be waiting for years until the car actually shows up in your driveway.

There's another way though...

An auto dealer in Stuttgart, Germany has a build slot, and you can buy that slot if you pay an extra one million over the base asking price of the car. According to Motor1, the dealer, which goes by the name Auto Seredin, has ordered a Chiron and specced it in blue and white. The good news is that if you take over the build slot you can change the color choices to anything you desire.

If you leave the car as you see it, you're getting a lot of optional extras. Those wheels, the blue accents, and black brake calipers all add up to an exceptionally hefty build sheet that would leave Porsche dealers salivating with envy.

So if you're that well-to-do person I was speaking to in the beginning and you have the desire and means to own a Chiron, then this could be the deal for you. Instead of waiting for a car to arrive sometime in the early 2020s, you'll have your Chiron towards the middle of 2018.

By then, perhaps your Koenigsegg will almost be ready as well.