2018 Audi R8 preview

Audi has released the changes to the 2018 R8 lineup and they amount to available laser high-beam headlights and a price hike for all models.

The laser lights have a blue light signature in the headlight housing. Each headlight has a laser module with four high intensity laser diodes. The module bundles these diodes into a blue laser beam and a phosphor converter transforms the light to white. The laser beam pattern becomes active at speeds of 40 mph and above, and, according to Audi, it supplements the newly standard (on the V10 Plus model) LED headlights by projecting a low and wide beam. The R8 is the first Audi to offer laser headlights.

Audi actually offered these lights on the 2017 R8. They were only available on 25 R8 V10 Plus Exclusive Edition cars that were announced at last year's Los Angeles auto show. Now, they come with full LED headlights and are standard equipment on the R8 V10 plus and optional on the V10 model.

Other changes for 2018 include:

Standard Audi smartphone interface for all models

Anthracite high-gloss inlays on V10 models replacing Anthracite matte

Carbon sigma high-gloss inlays on the V10 Plus replacing matte

19-inch five-double-spoke design forged wheels with silver finish for V10 models

Audi sport badge on front grille replacing quattro badge on all models

Audi Sport puddle light logo when driver or passenger door is opened

New Black optic package with 10-spoke 20-inch Y-design forged wheels in high-gloss Anthracite, summer tires, gloss black exhaust tips, Mythos black side blades (V10 models only), and Black optic exterior trim

In addition to the changes, all models see price hikes. The R8 V10 coupe is up $2,000 to $166,150, the R8 V10 spyder increases $2,000 to $177,350, and the R8 V10 Plus sees a hefty $4,800 gain to $195,650.

The 2018 Audi R8 goes on sale this summer.

