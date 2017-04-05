News
2018 Audi R8 preview Supercars
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
Tesla is now the second most valuable automaker... News
37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2018 Audi R8 V10 PlusEnlarge Photo
Audi has released the changes to the 2018 R8 lineup and they amount to available laser high-beam headlights and a price hike for all models.
The laser lights have a blue light signature in the headlight housing. Each headlight has a laser module with four high intensity laser diodes. The module bundles these diodes into a blue laser beam and a phosphor converter transforms the light to white. The laser beam pattern becomes active at speeds of 40 mph and above, and, according to Audi, it supplements the newly standard (on the V10 Plus model) LED headlights by projecting a low and wide beam. The R8 is the first Audi to offer laser headlights.
2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus laser headlightsEnlarge Photo
Audi actually offered these lights on the 2017 R8. They were only available on 25 R8 V10 Plus Exclusive Edition cars that were announced at last year's Los Angeles auto show. Now, they come with full LED headlights and are standard equipment on the R8 V10 plus and optional on the V10 model.
ALSO SEE: 2018 Audi TT RS priced from $65,875
Other changes for 2018 include:
In addition to the changes, all models see price hikes. The R8 V10 coupe is up $2,000 to $166,150, the R8 V10 spyder increases $2,000 to $177,350, and the R8 V10 Plus sees a hefty $4,800 gain to $195,650.
The 2018 Audi R8 goes on sale this summer.
_______________________________________
Email This Page