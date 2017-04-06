Watch Porsche wring out its 2017 919 Hybrid LMP1 at Monza





Porsche is aiming to defend its World Endurance Championship and Le Mans titles in 2017, and it recently revealed the racer it thinks is up to the task.

The 2017 Porsche 919 Hybrid LMP1 is the marque’s latest track weapon, and it looks ready to pounce on the track with approximately 887 horsepower.

Said power arrives from a 2.0-liter V-4 engine and an electric motor-generator. The traditional engine sends power to the rear wheels, while the electric motor routes its thrust to the front wheels. Porsche claims 60-70 percent of the components are new with this extensive update to the 919 Hybrid.

With that in mind, you may now fully enjoy the video above, as Porsche took to the historic Italian track at Monza for the WEC Prologue testing event to wring out the 919 Hybrid LMP1. Here, you can listen to the satisfying snarl of the V-4 engine as the transmission shifts through the gears with quick, snorting blips. We’re even treated to some glamour shots of the 919 Hybrid as it darts through precipitation and hustles around Monza in the dark.

Porsche will have less competition this year. Audi pulled out of the WEC last year, leaving Toyota and its TS050 Hybrid as Porsche’s main rival. That's OK because the Toyota was in position to win at Le Mans before it lost power on the last lap of the race. And while testing at the WEC Prologue wraps up, all eyes will be fixated on the 919 Hybrid LMP1 at the 6 Hours of Silverstone, the race car’s debut outing, on April 16.

--Sean Szymkowsky