Long-wheelbase Acura TLX to debut at 2017 Shanghai auto show

Apr 5, 2017
Teaser for 2018 Acura TLX debuting at 2017 New York auto show

The Acura TLX is getting a revised look and some new tech features for the 2018 model year.

The updated sedan will be unveiled in a week at the 2017 New York auto show. A week after the debut in the Big Apple, Acura will unveil a stretched version at the 2017 Shanghai auto show.

The stretched TLX will be sold exclusively in China where there is big demand for executive sedans with extra legroom in the rear. This is because many executives in China get around busy urban areas with the help of a chauffeur.

Most of the TLX’s rivals offer a long-wheelbase option in China. And even some cars you don’t expect to be chauffeur driven, such as the BMW X1, offer a long-wheelbase option in the country.

The Shanghai auto show opens its doors on April 19. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

