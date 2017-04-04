You can't run from the Nissan GT-R Police Pursuit

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Seeing the red and blue lights in your rearview mirror can cause a bit of mild terror. Were you speeding? Did you signal when you changed lanes? What did you do wrong? Now, if you're an actual serial bad person, maybe there's a serious reason for a cop to be on your tail. If that's the case, perhaps you start to think about mashing the throttle and shaking off the fuzz. If they're driving Police Pursuit #23, you have no chance.

That's because Police Pursuit #23 is a Nissan GT-R that's been reimagined as a chase vehicle for the fictional Skyline Metro Police Department. Nissan built this car as a flight of fancy, using the Skyline name to play off the New York City skyline graphics.

Nissan has kept the powertrain stock here. That seems fine as any cop car packing a 565-horsepower 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 is best left as is. Upgrades have been applied to the corners, though, as coil-overs have been swapped in and the stock wheels have been replaced by 22-inch rollers designed to mimic the look of steel wheels.

The body is also modified. Carbon fiber wide body pieces up front and carbon fiber rear fender flares give it a more imposing stance. The side mirrors and rear wing are also carbon fiber, the front bumper is a custom piece, and the front push bar says "move over or I'll do it for you."

Of course, it gets all the appropriate police lights and goodies. It has a Federal Signal Valor Light Bar up top, a Slim ILS interior light bar, and Micro Pulse lights for various body panels. The front bumper has message board, and it is outfitted with an ES100 loud speaker and an SSP 2000B siren.

This fake cruiser creates a vision of a city filled with folks who worship Japanese performance cars. Our kind of town.

So if you see this mad machine in your rear glass, and unless you've just stolen a Bugatti Chiron, you should probably just go ahead and pull over. You're not going to win this battle.