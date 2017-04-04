Car nut George Foreman has an extensive collection





Older readers will remember George Edward Foreman as a two-time heavyweight boxing champion from decades ago. Some younger readers may only recognize him for his incredibly popular electric grills.

But we’re not here to talk about either of those things, because Foreman is a serious car buff and his collection should make you drool a tad.

Despite all of the eye candy you’ll catch sight of in this video from YouTuber Graham Bensinger, there’s one car that’s extra special to Foreman: a 1977 Volkswagen Beetle convertible.

“If you take every car I have, it’s the one car I wouldn’t sell,” he says.

According to Foreman, during one of his first jobs, his co-workers would refuse to give him a ride home. That stuck with him over years, so, he told himself he would one day have enough money to purchase a Volkswagen Beetle. He did it, and he’s kept it in mint condition since its purchase, sitting proudly atop many of the other immaculate cars.

But it’s not only the Beetle Foreman adores; it’s Chevrolet as a whole, too. As we’re guided through the collection, we see plenty flashes of Chevrolet. Foreman’s son explains the boxer turned auto enthusiast always had a thing for the American brand, admiring its logo as a child and through the years to come.

For those seeking the exotics, take solace knowing there’s a Ferrari 360 Spyder and a Ford GT sitting tucked in the back. There used to be a Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster there, too, though the raging bull was sold at some point.

All we can say is, good taste, Mr. Foreman. Good taste.

--Sean Szymkowski