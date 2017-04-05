This E30 BMW M3 can pull away from a Lamborghini Huracán

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The E30-generation of the BMW M3 is an absolute motoring icon of its day. That day happened to be 1985 to 1991.

The E30 continues to be a beloved machine with fans scattered all over the globe. Some of those fans, however, perhaps feel it could use a bit more punch under the hood. One of those owners is a man named Johan. His E30 M3 is one of the faster ones you're likely to find.

That's because Johan has removed the stock inline 4-cylinder engine and replaced it with a BMW S85B50. What's that? Those letters and numbers all add up to signify a V-10. This powerplant dished out more than ample energy for the E60 M5, the amazing wagon M5 Touring that we never received here in the States, and the M6. Now it helps Johan surprise supercar owners when he lines up next to them on airstrips.

According to this video, the engine produces 535 horsepower under the hood of his M3. That's more power than the stock M5 saw and a whole lot more than the 192-hp produced by the E30 when it left the factory.

Johan is clearly putting that power to good use as you can see him here taking on a Lamborghini Huracán. What we see in this video is not so much a race as it is a demonstration of just how amazing this almost 30-year-old BMW is.