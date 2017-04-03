Porsche tackles car sharing… with a twist

Apr 3, 2017

Car sharing is all the rage these days, especially as younger generations flock back into cities and ditch car ownership for other means of transportation. Many automakers have even put themselves into the mix with various car-sharing programs from Audi, BMW, and Daimler.

But what about Porsche? Porsche has an idea, too, though it’s a little different from what you might imagine.

Porsche filmed its take on car- and ride-sharing in France, as unsuspecting users await a ride into Paris. Except, the driver is Romain Dumas, a Porsche factory driver and World Endurance Championship winner, and he’s brought a 2017 Panamera Turbo. Can you tell where this is going yet?

The unsuspecting passengers climb aboard and all seems well until the infotainment system announces a traffic jam ahead. Dumas reassures his passengers, stating he knows a shortcut. Spoiler alert: there is no shortcut.

Upon rolling into a race track, the passengers are quickly distributed helmets and Dumas explains Porsche’s car-sharing concept with hard acceleration, precise apexes, and even a little bit of sideways action for those onboard.

Some of the passengers didn’t seem to like Porsche’s style very much, but this is definitely our kind of car-sharing service. Imagine the possibilities. You could call upon a Panamera Sport Turismo for extra cargo capacity, or even a Panamera 4 E-Hybrid for the eco-conscious.

There really could be something for everyone with this pseudo car sharing service. Porsche, we like your style.

--Sean Szymkowski

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-AMG GLC63 to debut in Shanghai 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-AMG GLC63 to debut in Shanghai
Ex-Donald Trump Ferrari fails to sizzle at auction Ex-Donald Trump Ferrari fails to sizzle at auction
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots and video 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots and video
First Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE heads to Barrett-Jackson auction First Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE heads to Barrett-Jackson auction
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.