Will AMG’s Project One hypercar have gullwing doors?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Mercedes-AMG Project One F1-dervied hypercar Enlarge Photo

We’ve already learned a lot about the mechanical make-up of Mercedes-AMG’s upcoming hypercar, code-named the Project One, but now the people responsible for the design of its exterior and cabin have dropped a few details.

Mercedes-Benz design boss Gorden Wagener was responsible for the exterior, and in an interview with Motoring he revealed a number of details about the hypercar’s shape—including a tease at the possibility of gullwing doors.

Wagener said the design blends modern F1-influenced aerodynamics with the smooth surfacing inspired by historic Mercedes racers, particularly the legendary Silver Arrow grand prix cars. And when discussing the doors, he said with a smile: “We will have, let’s see, not regular doors.”

Gorden Wagener Enlarge Photo

The comments don’t necessarily mean the car will have gullwing doors, but the dramatic design has become a bit of a signature Mercedes design trait thanks to standout cars like the 300SL of the 1950s and more recent SLS AMG.

Responsible for the interior, meanwhile, was Hartmut Sinkwitz. He told Motoring to expect a minimalist look, tight confines and a seating position like in a race car. Everything that’s unnecessary has been removed. There will be some digital screens, though not the extra-wide units found in Mercedes’ current crop of high-end models. And don’t expect much in the way of sound-deadening materials. Sinkwitz said the cabin will be extremely noisy.

Generating that noise will be a hybrid powertrain lifted out of the Mercedes AMG Formula One team’s championship-winning race cars. It will be modified slightly for road use and feature a turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 and single electric motor driving the rear wheels and an additional two electric motors driving the front wheels to create all-wheel drive. The F1 cars don’t have the front motors.

Teaser for Mercedes-AMG Project One F1-dervied hypercar Enlarge Photo

Peak power will be around 1,000 horsepower and the weight, in kilos, should be about the same. The transmission will be an automated-manual unit.

The Project One is being developed by AMG to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. The debut will take place at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show in September.

Just 275 of the cars will be built and the starting price is set at 2.27 million euros (approximately $2.4 million). The first deliveries are due in late 2018 or early the following year—about the same time Aston Martin will start deliveries of its rival Valkyrie hypercar.