Next-gen Infiniti QX80, Mercedes-AMG GT C, Donald Trump Ferrari: Today’s Car News

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster, Phoenix, Arizona media drive, March, 2017

Infiniti will present a concept next week previewing its next-generation QX80. All we know is that the vehicle will sport the handsome look of the previous QX Sport Inspiration and QX50 concepts.

We’ve just driven the Mercedes-AMG GT C—in open-top Roadster form. It’s a seriously impressive machine. Porsche should be worried.

A Ferrari once owned by President Donald Trump just went under the hammer. While records weren’t broken, the celebrity factor probably still helped boost the price for the seller.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

