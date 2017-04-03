Next-gen Infiniti QX80, Mercedes-AMG GT C, Donald Trump Ferrari: Today’s Car News

Apr 3, 2017
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster, Phoenix, Arizona media drive, March, 2017

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster, Phoenix, Arizona media drive, March, 2017

Infiniti will present a concept next week previewing its next-generation QX80. All we know is that the vehicle will sport the handsome look of the previous QX Sport Inspiration and QX50 concepts.

We’ve just driven the Mercedes-AMG GT C—in open-top Roadster form. It’s a seriously impressive machine. Porsche should be worried.

A Ferrari once owned by President Donald Trump just went under the hammer. While records weren’t broken, the celebrity factor probably still helped boost the price for the seller.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Infiniti will preview next QX80 at 2017 New York auto show

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster first drive review: a special sports car, topless or not

Ex-Donald Trump Ferrari F430 fails to sizzle at auction

Drive notes: 2017 Volkswagen Jetta SEL

LaFerrari may be crushed after 2 failed smuggling attempts

Tesla delivered 25,000 electric cars in Q1 2017, plus or minus

Mercedes accelerates electric plans, promises 10 EVs by 2022

Uber's self-driving car program at risk from lawsuits, possibly flawed software

Spyker D8 SUV not dead, coming as plug-in hybrid

All the challenges for hydrogen fuel cell cars laid out

