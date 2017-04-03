Next-gen Infiniti QX80, Mercedes-AMG GT C, Donald Trump Ferrari: Today’s Car News

News
5 questions with Audi designer Frank Lamberty Design
2 hours ago
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster, Phoenix, Arizona media drive, March, 2017Enlarge Photo
Infiniti will present a concept next week previewing its next-generation QX80. All we know is that the vehicle will sport the handsome look of the previous QX Sport Inspiration and QX50 concepts.
We’ve just driven the Mercedes-AMG GT C—in open-top Roadster form. It’s a seriously impressive machine. Porsche should be worried.
A Ferrari once owned by President Donald Trump just went under the hammer. While records weren’t broken, the celebrity factor probably still helped boost the price for the seller.
Infiniti will preview next QX80 at 2017 New York auto show
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster first drive review: a special sports car, topless or not
Ex-Donald Trump Ferrari F430 fails to sizzle at auction
Drive notes: 2017 Volkswagen Jetta SEL
LaFerrari may be crushed after 2 failed smuggling attempts
Tesla delivered 25,000 electric cars in Q1 2017, plus or minus
Mercedes accelerates electric plans, promises 10 EVs by 2022
Uber's self-driving car program at risk from lawsuits, possibly flawed software
Spyker D8 SUV not dead, coming as plug-in hybrid
All the challenges for hydrogen fuel cell cars laid out
