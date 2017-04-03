2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-AMG GLC63 to debut in Shanghai

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz has a busy 2017 Shanghai auto show ahead of it.

The automaker has confirmed the debuts of its updated S-Class as well as the Mercedes-AMG performance division’s new GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe duo. The vehicles will all reach showrooms as 2018 models.

Photos of the updated S-Class have already surfaced. They reveal only minor visual tweaks for the S-Class which makes sense as Mercedes is more focused on mechanical changes for the update. Look forward to new powertrains and state-of-the-art electronic driver assist features.

The design of the GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe is less of a mystery. The SUVs will feature the usual aggressive look of AMG products, with gulping intakes in the front bumper and four squared-off exhaust tips at the rear. Power in these models will come from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter likely delivering 469 horsepower in standard guise and 503 hp in sportier S trim. They will also get a 9-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel drive as standard.

The Shanghai auto show starts April 19 but product information will be released in advance. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing at the show, head to our dedicated hub.