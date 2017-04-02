Pirelli develops rubber-infused skis





Pirelli seems to be keen on finding ways to not only re-imagine what its tires are capable of, but where it can infuse its technology outside of the car world.

Hot on the heels of Pirelli’s colored, talking tires, the tire manufacturer has decided to try its hand at tackling the slopes with a set or rubber infused skis.

Pirelli and Blossom Skis decided to tackle the task of minimizing vibration from skis. As a result, Pirelli infused a layer of rubber into the skis, which resulted in a 60 percent reduction in vibration along the way.

Despite their birthplace, we wouldn’t expect Pirelli’s skis to offer up any traction while descending down the slopes, but we do expect a well-cushioned ride, thanks to the rubber.

Like Pirelli’s new, colored tires, these skis will be available in seven different hues ranging from blue, pink, green, and more. However, unlike Pirelli’s talking tires, these skis won’t talk to you. Actually, its tires won’t talk to you either; they’ll simply communicate with a cloud-based application.

But we digress. Pirelli has plans to produce 110 pairs of these skis, and they’re not exactly inexpensive. You may pre-order your own pair for $1,495 with ship dates expected in September of this year. You could say Pirelli is adding a little bit of (rubber) soul to the art of skiing.

--Sean Szymkowski