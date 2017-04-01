Infiniti will preview next QX80 at 2017 New York auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Infiniti QX80 Monograph concept debuting at 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

Infiniti’s habit of bombarding us with concepts shows no sign of abating, with the automaker on Saturday confirming the new QX80 Monograph SUV concept for this month’s 2017 New York auto show. We're hopeful this isn't a April Fools' prank as Infiniti's SUV lineup is definitely in need of rejuvenation.

A teaser shot reveals a chunkier, more muscular take on the new SUV design language that we first saw on the QX Sport Inspiration concept unveiled at the 2016 Beijing auto show. It was followed by the QX50 concept at January’s 2017 Detroit auto show, and soon we’ll be able to add the QX80 Monograph to the list.

No additional info has been released but from its name, we know the concept previews the next QX80. The current QX80 debuted as the QX56 in 2010, so a redesign in the next year or two is likely.

Expect the next QX80 to once again ride on a body-on-frame platform and be closely related to Nissan’s Patrol, the current version of which is sold here as the Armada. And with Mitsubishi now also in the alliance between Renault and Nissan, there’s a good chance that a new Montero (a Pajero in other markets) is also added to the development mix.

We’ll have more details soon as the QX80 Monograph makes its debut on April 11 at the NY auto show. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing at the show, head to our dedicated hub.