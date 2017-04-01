Nissan GT-R Track, Kia Stinger, next-gen Porsche 911: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition Enlarge Photo

This Nissan GT-R is getting long in the tooth, but it’s still one of the fastest sports cars money can buy, though these days you’ll need quite a bit of money to buy one as it’s not quite the performance bargain it used to be. In an attempt to keep it fresh, Nissan has updated the car. The latest version to arrive is the GT-R Track Edition. It benefits from some of the upgrades of the insane Nismo model but sticks with the standard GT-R’s powerplant.

Bugatti Chiron first drive Enlarge Photo

Speaking of fast cars, they don’t come any faster than the Bugatti Chiron. Its top speed is governed to 261 mph though Bugatti in 2018 will show how fast the car truly is. Word on the street is that the top speed will be close to 280 mph, or 450 kmh for those readers used to the metric system. Just the type of insanity that we love. For those of us that can only dream of experiencing the $2.6 million beast, our in-depth first drive review lays it all out.

2018 Kia Stinger, 2017 Seoul auto show Enlarge Photo

You don’t have to be loaded to own a fast car these days. Kia’s Stinger made its debut in Korea this week, and the automaker used the opportunity to reveal the car’s 0-62 mph time. It’s quick.

2017 Russian presidential limo (Kortezh) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

No, this isn’t a new sedan from Bentley and Rolls-Royce that we spotted testing. The sedan is destined to be the next presidential limo for Vladimir Putin. We hear that a civilian version is also in the works. It’s sure to be all the rage among Russia’s wealthy.

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Porsche’s next-generation 911 has finally hit the ‘Ring for some high-speed testing. We’re probably looking at a prototype for what’s destined to be the Carrera S.

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Before the next-gen 911 arrives, Porsche will introduce an updated version of the current GT3 RS. A prototype for this model has been spotted, too. We’re expecting revised bumpers and slightly more power under the hood.

2017 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar Enlarge Photo

The original Volvo S60 Polestar and its V60 wagon sibling thoroughly impressed us when launched three years ago. The cars have since switched from 6- to 4-cylinder power. Is the magic still there? Find out in our first drive review.

Jeep Quicksand for Moab Easter Jeep Safari, 2017 Enlarge Photo

The annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah is just around the corner and this week Jeep unveiled seven concepts it’s bringing to the event. Interestingly, the two Wrangler-based concepts in the group feature elements seen in recently leaked shots of the next-generation Wrangler.