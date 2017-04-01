Nissan GT-R Track, Kia Stinger, next-gen Porsche 911: This Week’s Top Photos

News
Is Ram readying a Raptor competitor? youtube
March 31, 2017
March 31, 2017
Italian Highway Patrol takes delivery of... Supercars
March 31, 2017
March 31, 2017
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2017 Nissan GT-R Track EditionEnlarge Photo
This Nissan GT-R is getting long in the tooth, but it’s still one of the fastest sports cars money can buy, though these days you’ll need quite a bit of money to buy one as it’s not quite the performance bargain it used to be. In an attempt to keep it fresh, Nissan has updated the car. The latest version to arrive is the GT-R Track Edition. It benefits from some of the upgrades of the insane Nismo model but sticks with the standard GT-R’s powerplant.
Bugatti Chiron first driveEnlarge Photo
Speaking of fast cars, they don’t come any faster than the Bugatti Chiron. Its top speed is governed to 261 mph though Bugatti in 2018 will show how fast the car truly is. Word on the street is that the top speed will be close to 280 mph, or 450 kmh for those readers used to the metric system. Just the type of insanity that we love. For those of us that can only dream of experiencing the $2.6 million beast, our in-depth first drive review lays it all out.
2018 Kia Stinger, 2017 Seoul auto showEnlarge Photo
You don’t have to be loaded to own a fast car these days. Kia’s Stinger made its debut in Korea this week, and the automaker used the opportunity to reveal the car’s 0-62 mph time. It’s quick.
2017 Russian presidential limo (Kortezh) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
No, this isn’t a new sedan from Bentley and Rolls-Royce that we spotted testing. The sedan is destined to be the next presidential limo for Vladimir Putin. We hear that a civilian version is also in the works. It’s sure to be all the rage among Russia’s wealthy.
2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Porsche’s next-generation 911 has finally hit the ‘Ring for some high-speed testing. We’re probably looking at a prototype for what’s destined to be the Carrera S.
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Before the next-gen 911 arrives, Porsche will introduce an updated version of the current GT3 RS. A prototype for this model has been spotted, too. We’re expecting revised bumpers and slightly more power under the hood.
2017 Volvo S60 and V60 PolestarEnlarge Photo
The original Volvo S60 Polestar and its V60 wagon sibling thoroughly impressed us when launched three years ago. The cars have since switched from 6- to 4-cylinder power. Is the magic still there? Find out in our first drive review.
Jeep Quicksand for Moab Easter Jeep Safari, 2017Enlarge Photo
The annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah is just around the corner and this week Jeep unveiled seven concepts it’s bringing to the event. Interestingly, the two Wrangler-based concepts in the group feature elements seen in recently leaked shots of the next-generation Wrangler.
Email This Page