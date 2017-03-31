Is Ram readying a Raptor competitor?

Follow Joel Add to circle



Ram Rebel TRX concept, 2016 State Fair of Texas Enlarge Photo

When it comes to factory-built production off-road trucks, Ford owns the space with its F-150 Raptor, and the new 2017 Raptor does little to change that.

Last year at the Texas State Fair Ram introduced the Rebel TRX Concept, a pickup truck so mean, it made Raptor fans shiver.

Now there's word from Car and Driver that the Rebel TRX is going into production later this year with a price tag of $55,000.

The Rebel TRX concept had pretty much everything necessary to take on the Raptor: off-road capable suspension, big knobby tires, a wide-body kit to house its wider track, and, of course, a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 straight out of a Hellcat, albeit tuned to "just" 575 horsepower.

Upon its reveal, Jim Morrison, head of Ram in the U.S. told us that while it's just a design study, the concept would be considered for future production. That concept was a fully engineered example that could not only run, but could perform off-road.

Morrison said it could go 100 mph anywhere on its 37-inch tires with 13 inches of wheel travel, internal bypass shocks, and upgraded suspension.

We reached out to two representatives at FCA to confirm Car and Driver's report and both told us they don't comment on future product.

While FCA's being quite mum on the topic, it's weird that we haven't seen a single spy shot of a mule or modified Ram testing if it really is launching later this year. Every product to be powered by the Hellcat engine has had to endure extensive testing for cooling and performance, all leading to lots of spy shots. So far, we've seen no spy shots of a Rebel as a Raptor competitor.

Whether or not the Rebel TRX concept is going into production is yet to be seen, but you can bet we are hoping Car and Driver is correct.

In the meantime, for funsies, here's a video of the Rebel TRX concept revving just after it was revealed.