Easter Jeep Safari concepts, Ford Ranger production, Jaguar E-Type restoration: Car News Headlines

The annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah is just around the corner and this week Jeep unveiled seven concepts it’s bringing to the event. Interestingly, the two Wrangler-based concepts in the group feature elements seen in recently leaked shots of the next-generation Wrangler.

Ford outlined some of its plans for production of the new Ranger mid-size pickup truck in Michigan. To prepare for production of the truck and an SUV derivative to carry the Bronco nameplate, Ford is investing $850 million.

Classic cars are all the rage right now and Jaguar is cashing in by offering customers restored examples of the E-Type. Jaguar will buy up 10 E-Types and then restore them to factory-original condition.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

